Fox News host compares RFK Jr’s roadkill obsession to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Fox News anchor Griff Jenkins has wildly compared Robert F Kennedy Jr’s seeming obsession with roadkill to notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Jenkins cracked the joke on Sunday on Fox News’ MediaBuzz while discussing the former presidential candidate’s “bizarre” interest in collecting dead animals, after he admitted dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park and his daughter Kathleen Alexandra “Kick” Kennedy revealed he once beheaded a dead whale and tied it to the roof of the family’s car.

“Kick Kennedy says that this was just normal stuff,” Jenkins said, referring to RFK Jr's daughter.

“This is not normal!” he exclaimed to host Howard Kurtz. “You know who else collected roadkill? Jeffrey Dahmer!

“This is really bizarre stuff.”

He added: “And this tale is not one of Clark Griswold and the family vacation truckster – this is really bizarre stuff!” – a reference to the comedy movie National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Griff Jenkins cracked the joke while discussing RFK Jr’s ‘bizarre’ interest in collecting roadkill ( Fox News )

The two men were discussing a 2012 interview Kick Kennedy gave toTown and Country, where she claimed her father once beheaded a dead whale with a chainsaw and tied its head to the roof of the family’s minivan, before they set off on a five-hour drive.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” she recalled in the interview.

“We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

Kick explained that her father had apparently heard a dead whale had washed up on the beach at Hyannis Port, southeast of Boston, and was keen to rush to collect the gruesome bounty.

After the story resurfaced in recent weeks, environmentalists from the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund called for government officials to launch an investigation into whether RFK Jr violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.

RFK Jr is seen next to a dead bear cub. He has now revealed he left the dead corpse of a bear in Central Park in 2014 ( Brian Stelter/Twiter )

The grisly story resurfaced just weeks after the 70-year-old, who was running for president as an independent until he suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump on August 23, hit headlines for admitting that he dumped a bear cub in New York’s Central Park 10 years ago.

In a video, released last month, RFK Jr claimed he saw a car hit and kill a bear cub in upstate New York in 2014.

Intending to butcher, skin and keep the meat in his refrigerator, RFK Jr picked up the carcass.

The nephew of former president John F Kennedy went on to say that, upon realizing he had to go to the airport so couldn’t deal with the dead bear, he and his intoxicated friends decided to dump the carcass in the Manhattan park.

The discovery of the dead cub in the park the next day made headlines and remained a mystery for the next decade.

Following RFK Jr’s confession, authorities have said he will not face state charges over the dead bear.