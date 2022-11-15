GOP’s Rick Scott to challenge Mitch McConnell for control of Senate caucus
Move will likely have Trump’s backing as ex-president seeks to purge GOP of disloyal figures
Senator Rick Scott will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for control of GOP leadership in the upper chamber, a move that comes days after Mr McConnell’s caucus failed to unseat a 50-vote Democratic majority in the midterm elections.
The Florida senator, who only joined the Senate in 2019, announced his plans to mount a bid for leadership of the caucus on Tuesday at the Senate GOP’s closed-door meeting; multiple news outlets confirmed the development. Though he is a newcomer to the Senate, he will likely have the backing of Donald Trump in his bid to take over the GOP caucus given Mr Trump’s strong dislike of Mr McConnell over the latter’s refusal to support his bid to overturn the 2020 election.
Mr Scott currently leads the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, a position that will likely leave him open to attacks from other Republican senators on the issue of why the GOP failed to take the upper chamber this cycle. Kevin Cramer, a Republican senator from North Dakota, made that argument to reporters on Tuesday as Mr Scott announced his bid.
“If you’re gonna assess blame for election losses, I don’t know how you trade in the leader for the gentleman at the [National Republican Senatorial Committee],” Mr Cramer quipped to HuffPost.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies