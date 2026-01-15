Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative campaigner Riley Gaines claims that death threats have forced her to start wrapping her newborn daughter in a bulletproof blanket.

The former collegiate swimmer’s calls for the exclusion of trans women from female-only sports has led her to become a fixture of the MAGA movement, with the 25-year-old appearing at Trump rallies.

Gaines claimed on Fox News’ Outnumbered that the backlash to her views meant she had to take steps to protect her three-month-old baby, Margot.

open image in gallery Riley Gaines (center) has campaigned against trans women in women’s sports ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The athlete attended the Supreme Court Tuesday, to hear arguments in case that could see transgender women barred from female sports, and took her little girl with her.

“She was there with me on the Supreme Court steps,” Gaines said, referring to her daughter. “And honestly, just as you said, there’s a level of emotion to it, especially when you have to consider the fact that you have a 3-month-old baby that you have to wrap in a bulletproof blanket because of the threats that were present there yesterday.”

Gaines claimed that activists working to challenge restrictions on trans athletes are “giving the middle finger” to her daughter and criticised the Democratic position on the issue.

open image in gallery The former swimmer claims she has received death threats ( Getty )

“All these Democrats and their insane policies and the things they support — I think 130 Democrats signed a brief supporting the boys in the case,” she raged. “They think they are giving the middle finger to President Trump.”

“That’s not who they are giving the middle finger to. They are giving the middle finger to my little baby girl.”

Gaines’ social media activity has seen her clash with prominent Democrats in the past, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The pair traded blows online last October when Gaines alleged that the United States was being “destroyed from within” by Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders and the now-New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

open image in gallery Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clashed with Gaines in October ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Ocasio-Cortez fired back with a sharp dig at Gaines tying for fifth place with Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, in 2022.

“Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth,” Ocasio-Cortez blasted.

Gaines has also clashed with Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, when the swimmer took a swipe at a high school softball team which had a transgender pitcher.

“To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines wrote after the team won.

“You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race,” Biles wrote, again referencing Gaines tying with Thomas.