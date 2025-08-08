Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan, who represents one of the swing state’s poorest congressional districts, has been accused of concealing the fact that he recently bought himself a personal helicopter.

NOTUS reports that Bresnahan, 35, has not yet listed his “secret” 2024 Robinson R66 chopper among his financial disclosures, with the model in question retailing for between $1 million and $1.5 million.

The site was able to confirm the congressman’s acquisition of the aircraft based on information garnered from Federal Aviation Administration records and commercial flight data.

NOTUS adds that Bresnahan, a multimillionaire who recently sold control of his family’s electrical contracting business, acquired the helicopter late last year and has already used it for dozens of flights, some of which have taken him to New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

open image in gallery Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan has been accused of lacking transparency over the purchase ( AP )

While there is nothing illegal about representatives buying personal aircraft, “it’s incumbent on members of Congress to be transparent about these kinds of things,” said Philip Hensley-Robin, executive director of the government watchdog group Common Cause Pennsylvania.

“We don’t know if it’s being used for official purposes, campaign purposes – it’s a mystery.”

Hannah Pope, the congressman’s spokesperson, told NOTUS: “In emergency situations such as downed power lines or washed-out roads, helicopters play a critical role in inspecting infrastructure and identifying areas in need of urgent repair.

“His goal was to work toward a commercial pilot certificate with a rotorcraft-helicopter rating and use the aircraft to provide emergency response and inspection services that help keep seniors warm, hospitals powered, and schools open.”

She added, “Since being elected to Congress, those business plans have been put on hold. No taxpayer or campaign funds were used to purchase the aircraft, and no taxpayer or campaign funds are used to store, operate, or maintain the aircraft.”

The Independent has also reached out to Rep. Bresnahan for comment.

The congressman represents the Keystone State’s 8th District, which ranks second-to-last in median household income, $61,140 as of 2023, according to U.S. Census data.

open image in gallery Bresnahan has also faced criticism recently for backing President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ despite its likely impact on Medicaid recipients ( Getty )

Bresnahan has previously sought to emphasize his everyman credentials, describing a childhood of plowing snow for neighbors and helping out at his parents’ bowling alley and grandparents’ electrical store in addition to completing his studies and participating in high school ice hockey practice.

“I will fight to protect working-class families in northeastern Pennsylvania and stand with President Trump in opposing gutting Medicaid,” he said in a statement in March. “My position on this has not and will not change.”

He nevertheless voted for Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which the president signed into law on Independence Day and which threatens to cut welfare for millions of Americans, leading to angry scenes at a Scranton town hall earlier this week organized to draw attention to his “broken vows.”

Bresnahan also faced questions in July after allegedly buying shares in defense companies ahead of Trump’s strikes on Iran, despite previously pushing to block lawmakers from trading in stocks.