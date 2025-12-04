Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former U.S. Navy SEAL who was part of the elite military unit responsible for assassinating Osama bin Laden boasted that he has “killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer” in a heated exchange on a panel show about the military action on Venezuelan “drug boats.”

Robert O’Neill, a member of SEAL Team Six who claimed he was the one to kill bin Laden, clashed with guests Wednesday on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored after the discussion turned to the lethal September airstrikes on an alleged Venezuelan “drug boat” in the Caribbean.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is battling accusations of “war crimes” after it emerged that a second strike was ordered on two survivors on Sept. 2 and a U.S. admiral who ordered the second hit briefed concerned lawmakers about the operation Thursday.

Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer and former Democratic congressional candidate, told the panel that President Donald Trump and Hegseth “have killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer,” the serial killer and cannibal.

open image in gallery Robert O’Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL who was part of the elite military unit responsible for assassinating Osama Bin Laden, boasted that he has ‘killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer.’ ( Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NFMFS )

Dahmer killed 17 men and boys in a sickening crime spree spanning 1978 to 1991.

“Dude, I've killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer and I don't think I'm a bad guy,” O’Neill bragged to Rashid.

O’Neill was asked by Morgan for his take on the Trump administration’s lethal strikes on the vessel.

“If these are designated terrorist organizations, hitting them with a drone strike…is within legal authorization and they have teams of lawyers telling them that too,” said O’Neill, adding that he “didn’t have a problem” with the strikes.

He then raised the case of Anwar al-Awlaki, an al-Qaeda leader born in the U.S., whose assassination in Yemen was ordered by the Obama administration in 2011.

open image in gallery Serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 men and boys in a sickening crime spree spanning 1978 to 1991 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We killed an American in 2011 in Yemen in a drone strike. He wasn't convicted by a jury,” O’Neill said. “Then we killed his son two weeks later. President Obama was in charge. So not a lot of hullabaloo about that…”

Later, O’Neill then took his remark about Dahmer a step further in a post on social media.

“Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people. Gotta pump those numbers up,” he wrote on X. “Those are rookie numbers.”

His comments come as Admiral “Mitch” Bradley gave lawmakers a closed-door briefing Thursday over the “double tape” strike on the alleged drug boat in September.

Emerging from the briefing, Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said a video of the strike was “one of the most troubling things” he has seen during his time in public service.