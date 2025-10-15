Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An editor with Vanity Fair is set to release a tell-all book about her secret relationship with the married Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Olivia Nuzzi, 32, previously confessed to beginning a “personal relationship” with him during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Her book, which will hit shelves next year, will be the first time Nuzzi has addressed the scandal since releasing a public statement last year.

Nuzzi’s relationship with RFK allegedly began during a hike, when he “grabbed” her hand, according to multiple sources.

Nuzzi spoke to another reporter who had a similar experience with the former environmental lawyer.

open image in gallery Olivia Nuzzi is writing a tell-all book about her ‘digital relationship’ with the incumbent Secretary of Health, Robert F Kennedy Jr ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

However, a “digital relationship” between RFK and Nuzzi continued to develop with a source telling The New York Post that the reporter was “obsessed” with Kennedy, and began sending him intimate photos.

Another source claimed that RFK would occasionally block her. However, she would convince him to let her contact him once again, and “once unblocked, she bombarded him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos that he found difficult to resist.”

“After brief exchanges, he would block her again,” the source added.

However, RFK’s spokesperson has downplayed any relationship between the pair.

“Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” RFK’s spokesperson told Vanity Fair.

When the scandal became public, Nuzzi accused her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, a fellow reporter, of orchestrating a blackmail campaign against her. Their relationship collapsed shortly after the scandal became public.

Court documents, filed by Nuzzi and seen by CNN, also claimed that RFJ Jr told Nuzzi that he wanted to “possess,” “control,” and “impregnate” her.

Meanwhile, Nuzzi denied ever having a physical relationship with RFK.

open image in gallery Kennedy has denied the relationship taking place, claiming she wrote a ‘hit piece’ about her ( AP )

“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” she said. “During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source.

“The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” she added. “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

She was also placed on leave by New York Magazine.

“Recently, our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” New York Magazine said in a statement, seen by Status. “Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.

“An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias.

“She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”

Nuzzi currently works as the West Coast Editor of Vanity Fair, after moving from New York City to Los Angeles.

open image in gallery Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines, appeared on The View to defend her husband’s health policies ( Getty )

Robert F Kennedy Jr. married his current wife, Cheryl Hines, in 2014.

A source told the Daily Mail that Hines told RFK to move from Washington, D.C. when the sexting scandal became public.

“Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in DC, even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position,” the source said.

However, she recently appeared on The View to defend her husband’s public health policies.

Hines said that it is important to have “different views” in healthcare, in reference to her husband suggesting a link between rates of autism diagnoses and circumcision in America.