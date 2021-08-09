Time’s Up leader quits after advising Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations

The chair of the Time’s Up foundation and co-creator of its legal defense fund for women who have faced sexual misconduct has resigned as the fallout from the New York Attorney General’s report into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s allegations of sexual harassment continues.

Roberta Kaplan announced her resignation in a brief statement obtained by The New York Times blaming Mr Cuomo for supposedly being an ally to women while secretly being an “abuser.”

“Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that even our apparent allies in the fight to advance women can turn out to be abusers,” said Ms Kaplan.

The group, as well as the Human Rights Council, are facing intense scrutiny over the revelation in the report that their leaders were involved in advising Mr Cuomo amidst the scandal; the news was particularly brutal for Time’s Up, which was founded specifically to protect women from situations like the one that developed in the governor’s office.

Mr Cuomo has been accused by nearly a dozen women, including current and former aides, of unwanted groping, kissing and sexual comments. He has denied some of the claims, while acknowledging making some women “uncomfortable” at times with his words and actions. The report released last week from investigators in AG Letitia James’s office found the claims of 11 women to be credible.

More to follow..