'A crime' Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

Thousands of protesters hit the streets across the US on Friday and Saturday following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care by overturning the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

Joe Biden has urged voters to support lawmakers who will codify abortion rights into law, calling the high court’s decision a “sad day” for the court and country after the court’s conservative majority took the unprecedented step to strip a constitutional right from Americans.

The president also blamed former president Donald Trump for nominating justices willing to undermine established precedent, while clinics across the US in states that have outlawed abortion prepared to close their doors, even as patients wait to return for appointments.

Across news networks on Sunday, Republican officials defended so-called “trigger” laws that make abortions illegal in nearly all cases, while Democrats urged Congress to fortify federal protections.

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested Congress should consider impeaching justices who told the Senate in their confirmation hearings that they believed Roe was settled precedent.