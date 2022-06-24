✕ Close ‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

Roe v Wade has been overturned by the US Supreme Court, prompting protests and condemnations across the nation. Joe Biden will hold an urgent press conference at 12:30pm EST to discuss the end of the landmark ruling that made abortions legal across the country.

The end of Roe came by way of the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation.

The opinion, which had the backing of all of the court’s conservative justices has been met with widespread outrage, not least since the three conservatives appointed by Donald Trump claimed during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise Roe as precedent rather than overturning it.

While Democrats rush to protect reproductive rights in their states, some Republican senators are instead focusing on the circumstances leak and have called for people who leak Supreme Court decisions before they are publicly released to face up to be 10 years in jail and a fine of $10,000.