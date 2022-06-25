✕ Close ‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

Thousands of protesters hit the streets across the US on Friday hours after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care by overturning the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

Joe Biden has urged voters to support lawmakers who will codify abortion rights into law, calling the high court’s decision a “sad day” for the court and country after court’s conservative majority took the unprecedented step to strip a constitutional right from Americans.

The president also blamed former president Donald Trump for nominating justices willing to undermine established precedent.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined protesters outside the Supreme Court shortly after the decision was announced and traveled to her state of New York to join massive crowds demonstrating to protect abortion rights. A group of House Democrats also took to the Capitol stairs to sing “God Bless America” and were promptly slammed on social media for being “f****** useless.”