Roe v Wade overturned - latest: Biden blames Trump as Democrats slammed over ‘useless’ Supreme Court protest
Without Roe v Wade, approximately half of US women will be stripped of their right to choose
‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman
Thousands of protesters hit the streets across the US on Friday hours after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care by overturning the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.
Joe Biden has urged voters to support lawmakers who will codify abortion rights into law, calling the high court’s decision a “sad day” for the court and country after court’s conservative majority took the unprecedented step to strip a constitutional right from Americans.
The president also blamed former president Donald Trump for nominating justices willing to undermine established precedent.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined protesters outside the Supreme Court shortly after the decision was announced and traveled to her state of New York to join massive crowds demonstrating to protect abortion rights. A group of House Democrats also took to the Capitol stairs to sing “God Bless America” and were promptly slammed on social media for being “f****** useless.”
Joe Biden: ‘I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions'
President Biden didn’t take questions before departing the White House on Saturday morning after signing a historic gun reform bill into law, but reporters asked for additional comment in the wake of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.
Biden: “I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions.”
Earlier this week he condemned both the court’s decision to end constitutional protections for the right to abortion but also the conservative majority’s ruling to strike down a century-old gun control law in New York that could have far-reaching impacts on concealed-carry laws, and how and where people can carry firearms in public.
E Jean Carroll brings up Trump’s sexual assault accusations amid Roe repeal
Writer E Jean Carroll is one of the 15 women who have credibly accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, misconduct, or rape.
The advice columnist took to Twitter to remind readers of that fact, now that Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court were instrumental in overturning the constitutional right to an abortion.
“The man who stacked the court and made killing Roe v. Wade possible has been credibly accused of sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and rape by 15 women,” Ms Carroll wrote.
(Mr Trump has denied the allegations.)
With the end of Roe, women in many Republican states will lose access to abortions even in the case of rape and incest.
Voices: What does the Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling mean for British women?
On the way into work early this morning I checked the headlines and felt like I’d been punched in the stomach, writes our voices editor Victoria Richards.
Millions of women will today be feeling the same.
The ricochet of the overturning of Roe v Wade can be felt globally. For, on the surface of things, while this “only” appears to affect America, in truth it affects us all.
Read more:
Opinion: What does the Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling mean for British women?
The US Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v Wade abortion law – but what are the chances of a similar ruling over here?
VIDEO: Abortion protesters march on New York
Protests have sprung up around the world after the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion on Friday.
Demonstrators were seen marching through downtown New York City.
There were also protests in London and Edinburgh.
Protests in UK after overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights
The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years.
‘This is supposed to be an advanced country’: Pro-choice protesters descend on Supreme Court
Emotional scenes unfolded outside the US Supreme Court on Friday as women, abortion advocates and pro-choice protesters contended with the reality of a future without Roe v Wade.
Speaking to The Independent in front of the heavily guarded court, one woman broke down in tears as she told how the justices’ decision to overturn abortion rights showed how far the United States has been “regressing”.
“I’m just here to protect all our human rights,” she said, breaking down in tears. “This is supposed to be an advanced country but we’re really just regressing at this point because people are going to die.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Protesters say US is ‘regressing’ after Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade
‘I’m just here to protect all our human rights’: Protesters break down outside the US’s top court, telling Rachel Sharp they fear how fast the country is ‘regressing’
What will happen to mail-order abortion treatments after Roe ruling?
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the US Department of Justice will “work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom” after the US Supreme Court struck down constitutional protections for abortion, reversing 50 years of abortion rights.
A statement from his office on 24 June warned states that they cannot ban the medication abortion drug mifepristone, as Republican legislators introduce dozens of proposals restricting the availability of approved prescription drugs to terminate a pregnancy.
President Joe Biden has also directed the US Department of Health and Human Services “to protect women’s access to critical medications for reproductive health care” including “essential preventive health care like contraception and medication abortion.”
Medication abortion is by far the most common form of abortion care in the US, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all procedures. The drug was approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration in most cases up to 10 weeks of pregnancy in 2000. A two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol – drugs that are available over the counter in some countries – is overwhelmingly safe and effective.
Alex Woodward has more information.
US Attorney General says states cannot ban FDA-approved abortion drug
Republican state legislators have introduced dozens of proposals to ban medication abortion
Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling
A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.
Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.
In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a moment.”
Graeme Massie has more:
Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling
Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted pictures of himself stretching on a mat in Capitol Hill office
‘It’s a war’: The woman who helped open one of the first abortion clinics in America on the fight to protect women’s rights
The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe v Wade affirmed constitutional protections for abortion access through a right to privacy enumerated in the 14th Amendment’s “due process” clause, written in the Reconstruction-era aftermath of the US Civil War.
Abortion rights advocate Merle Hoffman has argued that the legal defence of abortion care should instead look to the 13th Amendment – which abolished slavery.
“If you’re forcing someone to carry a child against their will, and you are really owning their bodies, which is what it is, I don’t know what else you would call that,” she tells The Independent, speaking before the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to end constitutional protections for abortion care. “And then look at what happens when somebody lives in Texas, and then they close the doors there, and then they say, ‘Oh, well go to Oklahoma.’”
Read Alex Woodward’s in-depth feature.
‘It’s a war:’ Merle Hoffman’s five-decade fight for abortion rights
Merle Hoffman helped open the centre two years before landmark ruling. Now, ‘I’ll be damned if I’m going down without a fight,’ she tells Alex Woodward
Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?
They are the most fiercely polarising issues in American life: abortion and guns. And two momentous decisions by the Supreme Court in two days have done anything but resolve them, firing up debate about whether the court’s conservative justices are being faithful and consistent to history and the Constitution — or citing them to justify political preferences.
To some critics, the rulings represent an obvious, deeply damaging contradiction. How can the court justify restricting the ability of states to regulate guns while expanding the right of states to regulate abortion?
To supporters, the court’s conservatives are staying true to the country’s founding principles and undoing errors of the past.
Read more:
Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?
They are the most fiercely polarizing issues in American life: abortion and guns
Anti-abortion police could criminalise menstrual app data and search history. Inside the battle to stop them
The end of federal protections for abortion access is expected to trigger laws in more than a dozen states criminalising abortion care, with lengthy prison sentences and heavy fines aimed at providers and others who “aid and abet” an abortion, in some cases.
A decision handed down on 24 June by the US Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade will have far-reaching consequences – including how law enforcement agencies use surveillance and sensitive personal data to identify and prosecute criminal anti-abortion cases.
Vice President Kamala Harris said she fears states that want to criminalise abortion care could subpoena patients’ personal data, including menstrual-tracking apps and search engine results for abortion clinics.
In a meeting with legal experts about threats to privacy protections in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, the vice president said she fears the “vulnerability of women who are using menstrual-tracking apps, those who use a search engine to find certain locations or certain help … and how vulnerable those searches will be to bad actors attempting to track their history, much less any government forces that may be interested in investigating that for whatever purpose.”
How your menstrual app data could be used against you in post Roe v Wade America
Legislation could prevent sensitive user data from being used to prosecute abortion providers, Alex Woodward reports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies