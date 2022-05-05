Ring of steel set up around Supreme Court as more protests over Roe leak expected
The leaked decision has set off waves of protests across the United States
“Non-scaleable” fencing was erected around the Supreme Court late on Wednesday night after another night of protests over the leaked draft decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
Workers erected the 8 foot (2.4m) tall metal barriers around the building, just across the street from the US Capitol in central Washington DC, as city police brace for further unrest.
The fencing replaced smaller bike racks that had been in place earlier in the evening.
Police officers told NBC News the fencing was similar to the barriers erected around the US Capitol building after the 6 January riots.
Protesters have gathered at the courthouse each night since Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision hat the court would overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade case law was published by Politico.
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the document’s authenticity on Tuesday.
Reuters reported Justice Alito cancelled a planned public appearance at the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals’ judicial conference on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the Supreme Court confirmed he would not be attending.
Protests have been held in cities throughout the US this week. In downtown Los Angeles, one police officer was injured when police clashed with demonstrators on Tuesday night.
Videos posted to social media showed chaotic scenes as an officer tackled a protester, and others beat the crowd back with batons.
