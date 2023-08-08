Jump to content

Ron DeSantis replaces campaign manager as 2024 bid falters

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 08 August 2023 16:37
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has replaced his campaign manager as he struggles to gain traction in his attempt to take down former President Donald Trump in the fight for the Republican presidential nomination.

Campaign Manager Generra Peck will now instead move to the role of chief strategist with James Uthmeier taking on the top post, according to Politico.

Mr Uthmeier previously held the position of chief of staff in the governor’s office.

More follows...

