DeSantis hits back at Trump disloyalty claim: ‘Politicians have to earn support’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday hit back at former president Donald Trump’s allegation that the Sunshine State executive is betraying him by mounting a presidential campaign of his own during an appearance on Fox News.

Mr DeSantis, who currently trails the twice-impeached, twice-indicted ex-president by a wide margin in most polls of likely GOP primary voters, told Fox host Jesse Watters that no politician — even a former president such as Mr Trump — is entitled to support from anyone after Watters raised Mr Trump’s criticisms during a televised interview.

Asked if he “feels” that he’s somehow being “disloyal” as the ex-president has alleged, the Florida governor responded: “Disloyal to who?”

“Politicians have to earn support — they’re not entitled to support,” said Mr DeSantis, who added that he “did a lot” for Mr Trump during his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns and had been “happy to do it” at the time.

Continuing, Mr DeSantis added that “at the end of the day” his loyalty is to his family, the US Constitution, and “to the good Lord,” and said he has “a vision” in which he thinks he’s “the guy that can beat Biden” while offering “no more excuses” on issues dear to conservatives.

“I’m going to get all of this stuff done. We’ll have a plan on day one to get going and get cracking. We’ll give you two great terms for eight years and really get the country on a fundamentally different path. I think I’m the guy that do it. And so I have the responsibility to step up and serve,” he said.