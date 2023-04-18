Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis for the recent debate over changes to the Reedy Creek Improvement District by suggesting Walt Disney World could retaliate against the Florida Governor.

“DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Mr Trump’s reference was to the recent legislation Mr DeSantis passed as an attempt to exercise more control over Disney World, which had its own government jurisdiction.

Last year, Mr DeSantis signed into law a new piece of legislation that would abolish the special taxing district Disney is part of.

The district, originally called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, was first created in 1967 to give Disney control of the land and zoning rules around it.

However, in February, Mr DeSantis decided not to dissolve it and instead appointed conservative activists to the board of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The governor then hit a roadblock in March, when the previous board approved a last-minute clause that allows Disney the final say, “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England.”

Mr Trump ridiculed Mr DeSantis, saying, “His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.”

Mr DeSantis held a press conference this past week threatening Disney should they not cooperate. This included potentially raising the park’s taxes, building a prison next door, or selling the land around Disney to a different theme park.

Mr Trump added, “Disney’s next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor- In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing.”

“Watch! That would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT! Ron should work on the squatter MESS!”

Mr Trump’s mocking comments about Mr DeSantis are becoming more common as he looks to the Republican nomination for 2024 president.

Though Mr DeSantis has not formally announced a campaign, many believe he will and could be a leading opponent to Mr Trump.

In recent weeks and months, Mr Trump has launched public attacks on Mr DeSantis. The Disney debacle is just the latest one to come from the former president who has also criticised the Florida Governor’s Covid-19 policies.

The back-and-forth between Mr DeSantis and Disney is thought to have begun after the massive corporation pushed back against Mr DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

Disney announced they would host their very first “Pride Nite,” which some believe is a direct troll on Mr DeSantis.