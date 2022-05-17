Ron DeSantis signs bill making it illegal to protest outside a private home
Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500 if they ignore law enforcement’s orders
Related: Kamala Harris speaks after Senate votes against abortion rights
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill aiming to ban protests in front of a private residence, violation of which will lead to jail time and fines.
The new legislation, signed on Monday, makes it a second-degree misdemeanour to protest in a manner that is aimed at intentionally harassing or disturbing someone in their home.
Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500. Protesters can only be arrested after ignoring law enforcement’s orders to disperse.
The governor said the new law will prevent protests in Florida like those waged by abortion rights activists in front of homes of US Supreme Court justices in Virginia. The law is scheduled to take effect from the first day of October 2022.
“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like, we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” Mr DeSantis said in a statement. “This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”
Democrats have objected to the move, arguing that it’s a violation of first amendment rights.
The bill comes after the Senate passed a bill last that would expand protections to the immediate family members of Supreme Court justices as protestors in recent days have gathered at their homes amid the row over the preservation of abortion rights.
The demonstrations outside the Maryland and Virginia homes of the justices were sparked by the leak of a draft majority opinion earlier this month that indicated the high court may overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which legalised abortion in the US.
While the draft isn’t the final decision, which is expected in the coming weeks, the issue of abortion rights remains highly debated in the US.
Additional reporting by agencies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies