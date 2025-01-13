DeSantis picks a side in MAGA’s visa civil war: ‘We’ve got some big problems’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a side in the MAGA civil war over H-1B visas.

The Republican lawmaker said there are “big” problems with the H-1B skilled workers visa program, which allows employers to temporarily employ foreign nationals in “specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability,” according to the Department of Labor.

Those applying for the visa must have at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a specialty subject to qualify, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

open image in gallery Governor DeSantis said there are ‘big problems’ with many legal immigration programs, including the H-1B visa program ( AP )

"We’ve got some big problems with some of the legal programs we have,” DeSantis said at a press conference Monday. “This H-1B program, the Americans train the H-1B then they fire the Americans and hire the H-1B. How would that even remotely be acceptable?"

DeSantis’s comments come after a contentious back-and-forth on the program among other members of the MAGA movement.

Department of Government Efficiency co-chairs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have come out in support of the program. Ramaswamy has argued that the US does “not produce the best engineers,” while Musk claimed there is “a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in America.

However, other staunch allies of Donald Trump, including Laura Loomer and Steven Bannon, have fiercely spoken out against the program.

open image in gallery Trump has so far backed Musk in his support of the visas ( AP )

Loomer slammed Musk for his support of the H-1B program before accusing the X owner of removing her blue checkmark on the platform in retaliation.

“Looks like Elon Musk is going to be silencing me for supporting original Trump immigration policies,” she wrote. “I have always been America First and a die hard supporter of President Trump and I believe that promises made should be promises kept.”

“Donald Trump promised to remove the H1B visa program and I support his policy,” she added. “Now, as one of Trump’s biggest supporters, I’m having my free speech silenced by a tech billionaire for simply questioning the tech oligarchy.”

Bannon also hit out at the world’s richest man, calling him a “toddler,” and telling him to “bring it” after Musk said he would “fight to my last drop of blood.”

open image in gallery Steve Bannon has upped the rhetoric against Musk telling him to ‘bring it’ ( AP )

Meanwhile, Trump has sided with Musk and Ramaswamy, who argue the H-1B program fills skill gaps in engineering, science and technology.

“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas,” Trump told the New York Post last month. “That’s why we have them.”

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties,” he added. “I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”