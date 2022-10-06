Photo of Gov Ron DeSantis behind presidential seal in Florida goes viral

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis speaking from behind the presidential seal during President Joe Biden’s visit to the hurricane-stricken state prompted social media users to speculate about a future DeSantis presidency.

Mr DeSantis is considered one of the top rivals for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming fight for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Mr Biden visited the Sunshine State on Wednesday to survey the damage done by Hurricane Ian and to speak to the governor and the press about the support the federal government is providing to the state.

During a press conference, Mr DeSantis spoke from the same lectern as Mr Biden, meaning it was adorned with the presidential seal, prompting jubilant posts from Twitter users wanting to see Mr DeSantis replace Mr Biden in the White House.

A contributor to the conservative Washington Examiner, Stephen Miller, tweeted an image of Mr DeSantis behind the seal, adding “great work there team Biden”.

Erick Erickson, a conservative podcast host, tweeted that “the Biden Advance Team letting DeSantis speak from behind the presidential seal is something to behold”.

The communications director for the Republican Governor’s Association, Jesse Hunt, wrote that “it’s moments like this when many in the national press should realize their preconceived notions about Ron DeSantis and his leadership style are way off base”.

Curtis Houck, managing editor at NewsBusters, wrote “man, DeSantis behind the presidential seal looks just about perfect”.

Mr Trump, now a Florida resident, was recently trounced by Mr DeSantis in a poll of Republicans in the state in a possible 2024 primary matchup. Mr DeSantis received 48 per cent against Mr Trump’s 40 per cent, according to USA Today.

The director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, David Paleologos, told the paper that “this doesn’t necessarily mean DeSantis would lead in any other GOP primary state”.

“But it is one data point suggesting a shift in preferences from GOP voters away from Trump and toward DeSantis from Republicans who know both potential combatants quite well,” he added.

A national Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted between 16 and 18 September found that 52 per cent would vote for Mr Trump in a Republican primary, while 19 per cent would vote for Mr DeSantis.

“Who from team Biden thought this was good for optics???” one Twitter user asked about the image of Mr DeSantis speaking behind the seal.

“I’m stunned the Biden team allowed this. Wow,” another said.

“Why does this remind me of George Bush,” a third added, possibly a reference to the botched response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“Today Biden and DeSantis held a joint press conference in Florida where there was a Presidential seal on the podium, even when DeSantis spoke. People on the right are saying this was all because Biden was so afraid of DeSantis. It’s because Biden’s not a narcissistic sociopath,” another account holder said. “Can you imagine the meltdown Tucker Carlson would have if a Biden staffer followed him around with a Presidential seal, affixing it to the podium when he spoke and removing it when DeSantis spoke?”

Another Twitter user said that “these people have brains like infants, or dogs. They see DeSantis stand behind a presidential seal and think ‘he could be the president’”.