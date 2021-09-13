Ron DeSantis amasses massive war chest ahead of rumoured 2024 run

Florida governor Ron DeSantis was able to raise $5.5 million (£3.9 million) in August and attracted donations from all 50 US states, his political committee Friends of Ron DeSantis (FRED) has said.

Mr DeSantis, who has not announced a candidacy for 2024’s presidential race, has been the focus of speculation and rumours about which Republicans are considering running for office – that is, if former US president and the defacto leader of the GOP, Donald Trump, says he is not running.

The $5.5 million haul raised by FRED in August, as reported by the Tallahassee Democrat on Friday, was filed with Florida’s Division of Elections, and brings Mr DeSantis’s total fundraising haul to $96 million (£69.3 million).

Among the donations received by Florida’s governor last month was a $500,000 (£361,462) figure from the Republican Governor's Association. According to the report, it was the largest single donation he received.

In an apparent sign of nationwide support for Mr DeSantis, a total of 6,600 of the 8,079 contributions to FRED in August were reportedly under $100 (£72.30), and from all 50 US states.

"A lot of that is coming from folks around the country, Puerto Rico and military bases overseas who support the governor's stance on Covid, illegal border crossings, and Afghanistan," remarked Nick Iarossi, a lobbyist and supporter of Florida’s governor, to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"Ron DeSantis has filled the void of those who feel their voice is not being heard,” he added of Florida’s governor, who has been criticised by Democrats for his anti-mask rhetoric. “He is resonating across the country. He is the one speaking up as the contrarian”.

Recent polls have suggested that Florida’s gubernatorial election in November 2022 – and which Mr DeSantis has not filed his candidacy for – could be difficult, with his approval rating falling 14 per cent in a recent Morning Consult poll.

Mr DeSantis, meanwhile, said last week that a 2024 presidential run was “nonsense”.