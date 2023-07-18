Ron DeSantis news - live: Florida governor giving interview to CNN as 2024 primary campaign stagnates
Fox news host doesn’t hold back on Ron Desantis’ poll numbers
Ron DeSantis will sit down for an interview with CNN on Tuesday afternoon, sitting down with Jake Tapper after a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, as he continues to crisscross the early primary states.
The Florida governor’s 2024 campaign has stumbled since the official launch in late May, despite the early buzz around his run for the White House casting himself as a competent version of Donald Trump and the natural successor.
Despite the campaign raising nearly $20m in the second quarter of 2023 the pace of donations has slowed according to CNN, and several staffers have been let go.
In polling, Mr DeSantis is outpacing all of the other GOP challengers with the huge exception of former President Trump who leads him by a large margin despite two criminal indictments against him (and a possible looming third as of Tuesday morning).
The Florida governor has projected himself as more conservative than the former president on issues including abortion, gun rights, and in his attacks on the LGBT+ community. He has also outlined a hardline proposal for illegal immigration at the southern border.
Florida officials sued over new immigration law by civil rights groups
Several civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Monday challenging Florida‘s new immigration law.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice and the American Immigration Council filed the lawsuit in Miami federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas B. Cox on behalf of the Farmworker Association of Florida and others, according to court records.
The legislation that DeSantis, a Republican, signed into law in May bolsters his migrant relocation program and limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status.
Read more...
Civil rights groups sue Florida officials over new immigration law
Several civil rights groups are challenging Florida’s new immigration law in a federal lawsuit
DeSantis event interrupted by protester with Pride flag
A protester was escorted out after they unfurled a Pride flag during Florida governor Ron DeSantis‘s presidential campaign event in Tega Cay, South Carolina.
Mr DeSantis was addressing a gathering at the Philip T Glennon community center on Monday when an LGBT+ activist unfurled a Pride flag and reportedly began shouting slogans.
Alisha Rahaman Sarker has the story.
Ron DeSantis event interrupted by protester with Pride flag
‘We don’t want you indoctrinating our children’, yells DeSantis
DeSantis is first major party candidate to enter South Carolina’s 2024 presidential primary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed paperwork on Tuesday for South Carolina‘s Republican primary, becoming the first major party presidential candidate officially on the ballot for the first-in-the-South contest.
DeSantis signed his filing documents during a stop at the South Carolina Republican Party headquarters in Columbia, flanked by supporters including state legislators who have endorsed his bid.
He will sit down with CNN’s Jake Tapper later today for a major interview as his campaign stumbles.
DeSantis becomes first major party candidate to enter South Carolina's 2024 presidential primary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed paperwork on Tuesday for South Carolina’s 2024 presidential primary
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies