Ron DeSantis will sit down for an interview with CNN on Tuesday afternoon, sitting down with Jake Tapper after a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, as he continues to crisscross the early primary states.

The Florida governor’s 2024 campaign has stumbled since the official launch in late May, despite the early buzz around his run for the White House casting himself as a competent version of Donald Trump and the natural successor.

Despite the campaign raising nearly $20m in the second quarter of 2023 the pace of donations has slowed according to CNN, and several staffers have been let go.

In polling, Mr DeSantis is outpacing all of the other GOP challengers with the huge exception of former President Trump who leads him by a large margin despite two criminal indictments against him (and a possible looming third as of Tuesday morning).

The Florida governor has projected himself as more conservative than the former president on issues including abortion, gun rights, and in his attacks on the LGBT+ community. He has also outlined a hardline proposal for illegal immigration at the southern border.