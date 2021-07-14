Florida governor Ron DeSantis has released a new range of merchandise with slogans targeting Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top coronavirus adviser, as well as requirements for face masks.

As of Monday, Mr DeSantis’ supporters have been able to get their hands on t-shirts and drink koozies featuring an anti-Fauci slogan, as well as the words of the governor, on WinRed – a Republican fundraising platform.

Two drink koozies and a t-shirt featuring the words “Don’t Fauci My Florida” and “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” are among the items on sale.

“You don’t want to miss out on this,” the DeSantis campaign wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Shop the store and support your favourite freedom-loving Governor NOW”.

Republicans, including Mr DeSantis, have frequently targeted the US chief medical adviser and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director for recommending face masks and other measures to fight Covid.

The release of the anti-Fauci merchandise comes as Florida witnesses one of the highest rates of cases and deaths from Covid in the while of the US.

Apart from Arkansas, where rates of vaccination are relatively low, Florida has the second-worst rate for deaths from Covid, and as of Wednesday, more than 38,000 Floridians have already been killed by the virus.

In April, Mr DeSantis referred to Dr Fauci’s messaging on vaccinations as “horrific” because it offered no “freedom” for Americans from rules on distancing and face masks that were in force in the spring.

“If you get a vaccine, [and] the vaccines are effective, you’re immune, and so act immune,” Mr DeSantis said of advice issued by the CDC and Dr Fauci.

“If you tell people the opposite, then gee, why, if it’s not effective for them and it’s not going to change anything, then what’s the point of going through it?”

Critics of Mr DeSantis meanwhile ridiculed the merchandise