Ron DeSantis points to upside for Florida if Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC mayor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that a Zohran Mamdani mayoral win could drive New Yorkers to Florida, boosting Palm Beach property values.

“If this socialist mayor candidate wins in New York City, you’re going to see real estate values skyrocket in Palm Beach because people are going to get out of that city,” DeSantis said Tuesday in remarks shortly before the Democrat mayoral primary, which Mamdani ultimately won.

“As bad as De Blasio was, this guy is going to be way, way worse,” DeSantis continued. "He doesn’t think that we should have law enforcement in dangerous parts of the city, that you should send in social workers. See how that works out for you, it ain’t going to work out well. So, they’ve made a lot of dumb decisions, and we’ve benefited from it.”

Mamdani, a Ugandan immigrant, won NYC’s Democratic mayoral nomination Tuesday, defeating frontrunner Andrew Cuomo after running on a platform of free services.

He has pledged to freeze rent for over 2 million New Yorkers, offer free public transit, open city-run grocery stores to keep prices low, and provide free childcare for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years.

open image in gallery Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) warned that if Zohran Mamdani (left) wins NYC mayor, wealthy New Yorkers may move to Florida, raising Palm Beach property values. ( Getty Images )

Mamdani has proposed creating a Department of Community Safety to expand subway outreach, gun violence prevention, and hate violence prevention funding by 800 percent.

He also supports raising New York City’s minimum wage to $30 by 2030. To fund these initiatives, he plans to raise the corporate tax rate to 11.5 percent, implement a 2 percent tax on incomes over $1 million, hire more tax auditors, end no-bid contracts, and target corrupt landlords, which he says would generate $10 billion annually.

DeSantis also warned that if Mamdani wins, Florida could see a surge of police officers moving there, attracted by the state’s $5,000 sign-up bonus.

“If this guy gets in, we may need to up our police recruitment bonuses… you’re going to see a flood of people,” he said. “When you have a candidate who wants to abolish the NYPD… that ain’t going to end well.”

open image in gallery Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, celebrate his primary victory with his parents ( Getty Images )

DeSantis continued, “Some of these police officers say, ‘Why am I wearing this uniform and putting myself at risk when you have a mayor that doesn’t even believe our job should exist, doesn’t believe these people should be held accountable for the crimes?’ That’s a huge, huge problem.”

Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized Mamdani, with President Donald Trump calling him a “100% Communist Lunatic,” and that Democrats have "crossed the line."

"We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.