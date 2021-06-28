Senator Ron Johnson tells Republicans to ‘take back our culture’ by running for local office

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has urged Republicans to "take back our culture” by running for positions in local office to make “trickle-up” change.

The senator, a vigorous defender of former president Donald Trump, made the remarks on Saturday in a speech at Wisconsin’s state GOP convention on Saturday,The Capital Times reported.

"I don’t want to make this speech about me, I just want to talk about what’s happening to our culture," Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson called on Republicans to run candidates at every level of public office instead of focusing on federal elections.

"Take back our school boards, our county boards, our city councils. We will take back our culture. We don’t have to fear this anymore," he said.

The senator went on to hit out at Democrats for wanting to “fundamentally transform” the US with social change.

"The leaders of the left talk about fundamentally transforming this nation. Do you even like, much less love, something you want to fundamentally transform?" Mr Johnson asked the crowd.

He added: "America’s not perfect; we had that original sin from slavery, but we’ve made progress. We’ve continuously improved. That’s not good enough for the left."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesman Philip Shulman told The Capital Times that Mr Johnson is “only concerned with fulfilling his personal ambitions, not doing what is in their best interests."

Mr Johnson’s appearance was met with applause and chants of "six more years”, the newspaper reported. The senator has not announced whether he will run for re-election in 2022.

The warm welcome for the senator was a stark contrast to the icy reception he received at an event commemorating Juneteenth this month after he previously blocked a bill making it a federal holiday.

Mr Johnson was booed and heckled at the event with one person shouting: “We don’t need you out here.”