White House chief of staff says he won’t ‘underestimate’ Donald Trump if he chooses to run again

White House chief of staff Ron Klain has said he will not “estimate or underestimate” Donald Trump as an opponent to Joe Biden in 2024, if both of them are again going head-to-head for the presidency.

Mr Klain said in an interview during Axios on HBO that President Biden would probably stand for a second term in the 2024 election and that he is working towards having an edge compared to Mr Trump’s “bad record” as president.

"I wouldn’t want to estimate or underestimate Donald Trump as an opponent if he chooses to run," Mr Klain told the programme, according to CNN. He added that “incumbent presidents are judged on their record.

"President Trump had a bad record in 2020. Joe Biden is hopefully assembling a powerful record to run on if he runs for reelection in 2024," Mr Klain said.

The White House chief of staff talked about jobs, vaccines, infrastructure and Mr Biden during his interview which was aired Sunday evening.

During a press conference last month, Mr Biden answered questions for the first time on whether he will seek a second term in the White House.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation,” Mr Biden, who at 78 is the oldest president at the time of taking office, had said. But added that has never been able to “plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain.”

Any announcement of a 2024 run will likely come nearer the time with the launch of an official reelection campaign. His predecessor.

Mr Trump had officially filed paperwork for the 2020 election shortly after he won the 2016 elections.

On the prospect of a third election campaign, Mr Trump has been uncharacteristically coy – though that may be due to campaign financing rules.

“From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon,” he told Sean Hannity on Fox last month.

Last week he told The Daily Wire, that "people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement."

"The answer is I’m absolutely enthused,” said Mr Trump of the decision, “[and] I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time”.