Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for a state grand jury to investigate what he described as “crimes and wrongdoings” related to Covid vaccines.

In a further appeal to vaccine skeptics, Mr DeSantis announced he was setting up a Public Health Integrity Committee in Florida to act as an “anti-CDC”.

Mr DeSantis’s office announced they would pursue “aggressive actions to hold the federal government and Big Pharma accountable” after hosting a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, and other doctors, researchers, and “public health experts” on Tuesday.

“We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” Mr DeSantis said during the roundtable. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”

The said the grand jury would investigate potential sideful harm effects and sudden deaths surrounding the vaccines.

DeSantis: "Today, I'm announcing a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to enpanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to covid-19 vaccines." pic.twitter.com/zcNeFCrPhH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2022

“The federal government, medical associations, and other experts have created an expectation that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is an ethical or civic duty and that choosing not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is selfish and harmful to others,” Mr DeSantis’s grand jury petition states.

It claims that “influential individuals” and companies created a pro-vaccine perception “for financial gain.”

Mr DeSantis went on to suggest that Americans had lost faith in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At this point anything they put out, you just assume that it’s not worth the paper it’s printed on,” Mr DeSantis said.

Ron DeSantis has called for a grand jury to be impanelled to investigate ‘adverse’ effects of Covid vaccines (Twitter / Aaron Rupar)

Dr Ladapo, who has previously spread conspiracy theories about vaccines, would conduct “autopsy surveillance” of sudden deaths from vaccinated Floridians.

Severe reactions to mRNA vaccines are extremely rare, according to the CDC. Anyphylactic shocks reportedly occur in around five in every one million shots, while blood clots were reported in about four in every one million doses administered.

Mr DeSantis is widely believed to be preparing to run for president in 2024.