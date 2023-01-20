Democrat Ruben Gallego to run for Senate against Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego will announce his decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona next week, CBS News reported.

Mr Gallego, a Marine veteran who served in the Iraq War, will challenge Ms Sinema after she announced her exit from the Democratic Party to become an independent last month. Ms Sinema still caucuses with Democrats.

The Arizona Democrat will reportedly announce with a campaign video in both Spanish and English and conduct a national media tour. As one of the most prominent Latino Democratic members of Congress, Mr Gallego has frequently criticised both Ms Sinema and Democrats’ approach to Hispanic outreach.

Despite her prolific capability to pass legislation on guns, same-sex marriage and infrastructure, Ms Sinema angered many Democrats because of her caginess about support Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending legislation that died in 2021.

In addition, she and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia continue to support the filibuster, which many Democrats see as a tool for obstruction.

This week, Ms Sinema spoke at the World Economic Forum at Davos and reaffirmed her support for the filibuster with Mr Manchin.

Mr Gallego criticised Ms Sinema’s appearance at the forum, noting how she has not held a town hall for many years, though he said he hadn’t decided whether to run.

“Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t held a town hall in Arizona for years. Instead, she flies to Switzerland for a town hall with the rich and powerful,” he tweeted. “Not a Joke!”

Mr Gallego served in the US Marine Corps and fought in the Iraq War. He also served in the Arizona state legislature before he ran for Congress and won in 2014.