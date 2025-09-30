Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. military could use deployment to American cities as an opportunity to train in irregular warfare against public protests drew a blunt reply from a U.S. senator who saw combat during the invasion of Iraq.

The president used an appearance Tuesday before an assemblage of hundreds of top military officials — ordered to gather at a Virginia military base by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth — to offer a familiar barrage of right-wing grievances about the armed forces, including new guidance from Hegseth that could effectively exclude women from combat roles.

But Trump took things even further than the ex-Fox News host-turned-Pentagon boss by musing aloud about the possibility that the military should use “dangerous cities” such as Chicago as “training grounds” for troops.

“We have to handle it before it gets out of control. It won't get out of control once, once you get involved at all,” Trump said.

Asked about the president’s comments during an interview on CNN, Democratic Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego did not mince words.

open image in gallery ( AP )

“Look, the president is an idiot — he doesn’t actually understand how the military works,” said Gallego, a Marine Corps Iraq War veteran.

The Democratic senator said members of the military, who each swear an oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, would “not be firing upon their own men and women, their own neighbors” even if ordered to by the Trump administration.

“Only an idiot like Donald Trump” would believe they would do otherwise, he said.

open image in gallery Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., called President Donald Trump ‘an idiot’ on CNN Tuesday when asked about his plan to send troops to dangerous cities as ‘training grounds.’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Gallego added that “anybody” in the military who would use force against American civilians would “be held accountable one way or the other” and stressed that “most if not all” of the people he’d served with “understand their oath to the constitution”.

“It‘s not to this president. and when that moment comes, they‘re going to live to that constitution,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.