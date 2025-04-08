Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A member of the Secretary of State’s security team was arrested in Brussels after becoming physically aggressive with a hotel staff member and engaging in an altercation with local police, according to a new report.

Marco Rubio and his security team were in Brussels last week for a NATO summit when the incident occurred, according to The Washington Examiner. The Diplomatic Security Service, of which the member was a senior agent, is “aware of the incident” and the “allegations are being examined,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to The Independent.

The Diplomatic Security Service is the State Department’s security team, which protects diplomats and helps combat transnational crimes, including passport and visa fraud.

On March 31, a shift supervisor assigned to Rubio’s detail reportedly became irate when staff at Hotel Amigo refused to reopen the bar after it had closed. When the staff and night manager tried to tell the staff member to return to his room, he became physically aggressive, the Examiner reports, and law enforcement was called.

A member of Marco Rubio's security detail was reportedly arrested in Brussels last week ( AP )

The security detail then got in an altercation with officers, leading to his arrest.

They released him from police custody hours later after the U.S. embassy intervened, according to the Examiner.

The Examiner did not publish the agent’s name, and the State Department did not provide the agent’s name when asked by The Independent.

An anonymous State Department employee told the Examiner that shift supervisors on Rubio’s detail have “an incomprehensible workload.”

“They are responsible for all the agents under them, scheduling, evaluations and a preposterous amount of admin work [as well as] performing the actual shift work,” the employee said.

“They work 6 to 7 days a week,” the employee added. “I truly believe this [incident] was the result of incomprehensible strain [the agent] was placed under and, at the very least, [Diplomatic Security Service] owes [the agent] a very fair evaluation of these circumstances in their totality – looking deep into [DSS’s] own role [in what happened].”