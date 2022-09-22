Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Heckler who slapped Giuliani on back can have charge dropped

A man seen on a video slapping the back of former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani accepted a deal to have assault charges dismissed

Via AP news wire
Thursday 22 September 2022 01:03
Sept 11 Anniversary
Sept 11 Anniversary
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A man charged with assault after he was seen on a video slapping the back of former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani accepted a deal Wednesday to have the charges dismissed.

According to the Richmond County district attorney's office, the case has been adjourned in contemplation of dismissal, which means the charges will be dropped in six months if the man stays out of trouble.

The incident occurred in June while Giuliani, 78, was at a Staten Island supermarket in support of his son Andrew’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to win the Republican party’s nomination for governor. Giuliani was standing with a group of people when a man walking past reached out, touched Giuliani's back with an open palm and then said something as he walked away.

Giuliani appeared to barely react in the video, but later said it felt “like somebody shot me" or that he had been hit by a boulder. After slapping Giuliani's back, police alleged the man said, “What's up, scumbag?” He was arrested and spent more than 24 hours in jail.

In a statement read in court Wednesday, Assistant Richmond County District Attorney Darren Albanese said the man “violated a basic social contract which is a lesson taught when we are young — keep your hands to yourself.” But the district attorney said proving in court that the man caused physical injury or intended to do so would be “extremely difficult.”

Recommended

Susan Platis, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society’s Staten Island trial office who represented the man, said he has no prior criminal record and “did not commit any criminal act, and this outcome, which will ultimately dismiss the case in its entirety, reflects that reality.”

A message was left Wednesday at an email address listed for Giuliani and with a lawyer who frequently represents him.

Giuliani, a Republican, served as mayor from 1994 to 2001, gaining widespread praise for his leadership after 9/11. Now suspended from practicing law, he served as the personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump and took on a leading role in disputing the results of Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in