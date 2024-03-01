Bankrupt Rudy Giuliani takes his Manhattan apartment off the market

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rudy Giuliani, the former lawyer of Donald Trump and the former New York City mayor, has taken his Upper East Side apartment off the market — despite being bankrupt and facing a mountain of legal woes.

In August, Mr Giuliani listed his Manhattan apartment for a whopping $6.5m. By October, he later cut the price tag to $6.1m. In a bankruptcy court filing, he listed his Upper East Side property as being valued at $5.6m, slashing its value by nearly a million from the original listing. Now, it is nowhere to be found on Sotheby’s Realty.

The listing described the three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment as being located in a building that “is distinctive for its magnificent gothic-inspired terracotta and brick façade”.

But, the building is distinctive for other reasons, as well.

The unit was raided by the FBI in April 2021 over Mr Giuliani’s alleged dealings with Ukraine. It also appears to be the same location that is alluded to in a sexual assault lawsuit brought by his former employee Noelle Dunphy.

“Giuliani insisted that Ms. Dunphy stay in a guest suite in his Upper East Side apartment,” the complaint states of the location where the alleged assault took place.

The move comes as Mr Giuliani confronts a laundry list of legal battles. He filed for bankruptcy in December after a judge ordered him to pay nearly $150m to two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, for defaming them after lying that they tried to rig votes against Mr Trump.

The former Mr Trump attorney’s finances have been under the spotlight in recent months, revealing that he also owns property in Palm Beach, Florida, which is valued in bankruptcy filings to be worth $3.5m.

Court filings also unveiled that he has a Mercedes-Benz worth $25,000 and a signed Joe DiMaggio picture listed at an unknown amount. On top of this, the bankruptcy filing mentioned that he could be seeking $2m from Donald Trump for “unpaid legal fees” as well as damages from a defamation suit he brought against President Joe Biden — which are both listed for “undetermined” amounts.

Amid these legal and financial woes, it is not clear why he has taken down the luxury apartment listing. At a bankruptcy hearing earlier this month, Mr Giuliani claimed he didn’t pay for home insurance.

This comes as Mr Giuliani is also facing criminal charges in Georgia in the sprawling racketeering case including the former president for their alleged roles in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On top of this, the former mayor is also being sued by two voting machine companies after he faslely claimed they were involved in voter fraud in the 2020 election. One of the companies, Dominion Voting Systems, is seeking $1.3bn in damages.

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has also sued Mr Giuliani and his former attorney for alleged violations of “digital privacy” and data access over the now-infamous contents of his laptop.

The man formerly known as “America’s Mayor” is also believed to be the person identified as “Co-Conspirator 1” in the federal indictment accusing Mr Trump of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in his favour.

The Independent has reached out to a spokesperson for Mr Giuliani.