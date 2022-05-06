Rudy Giuliani pulls out of meeting with Capitol riot committee

The House Select Committee investigating 6 January has suggested that contempt proceedings could be a possible next step against former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

This comes after he indicated that he wouldn’t appear for an interview with the committee that was set to take place on Friday.

“Mr Giuliani is an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government and he remains under subpoena,” Tim Mulvey, a committee spokesperson, said in a statement according to Politico. “If he refuses to comply the committee will consider all enforcement options.”

The former New York City Mayor and Southern District Attorney had initially agreed to participate in a transcribed interview on Friday. But on Thursday, he told investigators that he wouldn’t participate unless the interview could be filmed.

Mr Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, has confirmed that the interview was shelved because of Mr Giuliani’s requirement that it be recorded, Politico reported.

Four Trump associates have already been held in contempt by the committee – former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former trade advisor Peter Navarro and social media manager Dan Scavino.

Mr Giuliani was heavily involved with most of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, going to state capitals across the country to urge state lawmakers to reject President Joe Biden’s electors. He also pushed several conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and strategized with other Trump allies and lawmakers about final attempts to keep Mr Trump in office.

Capitol Riot-Investigation (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Capitol Riot Oath Keeper Plea (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mr Giuliani also worked alongside John Eastman – the lawyer who put forward the legal plan to push then-Vice President Mike Pence to try to overturn the election on his own.

Mr Eastman was beside Mr Giuliani on the morning of 6 January as the former mayor urged rallygoers and future Capitol rioters to get set for “trial by combat”.

Mr Giuliani is still falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen.