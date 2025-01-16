Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than two hours after he was scheduled to appear, Rudy Giuliani is a no show for his own trial.

The former New York City mayor was nowhere to be seen at a federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan, where he was scheduled to appear Monday morning for a brief trial to determine whether a pair of election workers he defamed can seize his Florida condo and World Series rings.

But two and a half hours later, it wasn’t clear if Giuliani was even in the building.

His attorney Joseph Cammarata and attorneys for the women he defamed met briefly in the judge’s chambers. As Cammarata raced past a row of reporters on his way out of the room, he muttered a terse “no comment.”

District Judge Lewis Liman is reconvening at 1 p.m. ET.

A court sketch depicts an empty seat where Rudy Giuliani was scheduled to appear for a trial on January 16 with his Florida condo and World Series rings at stake. ( REUTERS )

Donald Trump’s former attorney is also hoping to block a court’s order to relinquish three World Series rings that he claims were gifted to his son Andrew.

Giuliani’s son Andrew — who claims that the World Series rings were a gift to him from his father — was spotted in the courthouse lobby before the trial was scheduled to start.

But his attorney was patiently waiting by himself inside the courtroom.

Giuliani has been desperately trying to keep his multi-million dollar Palm Beach condo out of the hands of two women he defamed in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

A brief trial in federal court will determine if he can exempt his Florida property from a long list of assets he has been ordered by a court to begin chipping away at the nearly $150 million he owes the women after a blockbuster defamation verdict.

He is expected to testify.

Last week, the judge overseeing the case found him in contempt of court after he blew multiple deadlines and failed to turn over documents. A few days later, a separate judge in a separate court in Washington, D.C., found him in contempt for repeatedly lying about the women he defamed.

The judges are determining appropriate penalties.