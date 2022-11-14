Prosecutors do not plan criminal charges against Rudy Giuliani in connection with Ukraine
Former mayor’s lawyer calls it ‘total victory’
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s work in Ukraine say they do not plan to criminally charge him.
In a letter to a judge on Monday, prosecutors in New York said they do not plan to bring charges against the former mayor and adviser to former president Donald Trump over his interactions with Ukrainian figures.
The decision was made after a review of evidence resulting from raids on his residence and law office in April 2021.
Federal prosecutors were investigating whether or not Mr Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election required him to register as a foreign agent.
A grand jury probe that led to the issuance of warrants that resulted in the seizure of Giuliani’s electronic devices has now concluded they said.
Based on the information currently available, criminal charges would not be forthcoming.
“In my business, we would call that total victory,” Mr Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press. “We appreciate what the US attorney has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”
More follows...
