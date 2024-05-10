Rudy Giuliani loses radio show for peddling false claims about 2020 election on air

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from his radio show for peddling false claims about the 2020 presidential election live on air.

WABC’s billionaire owner John Catsimatidis, who is also a Republican donor, told The New York Times that he had axed the former New York City mayor from “The Rudy Giuliani Show” and the radio show has been cancelled because he failed to comply with the station’s policy around the election.

Mr Catsimatidis said that Mr Giuliani had been given repeated warnings before his ousting.

“We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election,” Mr Catsimatidis told the outlet.

“We warned him once. We warned him twice. And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it.”

In the end, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump gave him no other choice but to suspend him, he said.

The final blow came on Thursday, when Mr Giuliani tried to speak about election-related issues live on air, prompting station employees to cut him off, The New York Times reported.

Now, his ousting from the show that aired every weekday and on Sunday, Mr Giuliani has lost one of his main ways of communicating with the public as well as a source of income.

Mr Giuliani only earned advertising revenue from the show and was not paid a salary.

Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters at a press conference in December 2023 ( AP )

The loss of income for the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” before becoming synonymous with pushing election conspiracies comes after he filed for bankruptcy in December.

As well as his financial woes, Mr Giuliani is also facing multiple criminal charges after being indicted on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and Arizona.

The trained attorney has also been disbarred in Washington DC and New York.

The Independent has emailed a representative for Giuliani for comment.