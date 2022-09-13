Jump to content
Book of Limbaugh radio commentary to be published Oct. 25

A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh, from his early years on the air to his decades as a leading voice in conservative politics, will be published Oct. 25

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 13 September 2022 20:19
Books Rush Limbaugh
A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh, from his early years on the air to his decades as a bombastic and influential voice in conservative politics, will be published Oct. 25.

Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that “Radio's Greatest of All Time" will include contributions from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The book was curated in part by Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and his brother, David Limbaugh.

“This book is written in appreciation of the millions of listeners who Rush considered to be his extended family and ‘the greatest audience in the world,'" Threshold's announcement reads in part.

Limbaugh died of lung cancer in 2021 at age 70. In his lifetime, he published the bestsellers “The Way Things Ought to Be” and “See, I Told You So.”

