US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is disputing claims from Moscow that Russia’s military is not engaging in the “deliberate” targeting of civilians in its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Blinken spoke Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where he told host Jake Tapper that “very credible” evidence suggested otherwise.

"We've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians…"



Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells CNN's @jaketapper the US is investigating and documenting reports of Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians that could constitute war crimes. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/A4RJsE5hms — CNN (@CNN) March 6, 2022

More follows...