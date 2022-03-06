Ukraine: ‘Very credible reports’ show Russian attacks on civilians ‘deliberate’, says Blinken

Russia has denied attacking civilian targets

John Bowden
Sunday 06 March 2022 14:56
<p>Secretary of State Antony Blinken </p>

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

(EPA)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is disputing claims from Moscow that Russia’s military is not engaging in the “deliberate” targeting of civilians in its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Blinken spoke Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where he told host Jake Tapper that “very credible” evidence suggested otherwise.

More follows...

