Nearly ten years after the United States granted Permanent Normal Trade Relations to Russia after it joined the World Trade Organisation, President Joe Biden said he was taking steps to revoke that status as punishment for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin last month.

Mr Biden said he was joining other allies, including the Group of Seven — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom — plus Nato and the European Union in revoking PNTR — formerly known as “Most Favoured Nation” status, and banning imports of Russian seafood, diamonds, and vodka.

“As Putin continues his merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia and the global stage,” he said.

The president said revoking Russia’s PNTR status would “make it harder for Russia to do business” with the US, but stressed that taking that step in concert with this group of US allies — countries which comprise “half the global economy” — would be “another crushing blow” to a Russian economy he said is “already suffering very badly” under the weight of sanctions imposed since the invasion began.

Mr Biden also thanked congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, for holding off on passing legislation that would’ve forced him to revoke Russia’s PNTR status so he could keep the US and “key allies” in “complete unison”.

“Issues divide us in Washington, but standing for democracy in Ukraine ... should not be one of those issues — the free world is coming together to confront Putin are two parties here at home are leading the way with that bipartisan cooperation,” Mr Biden said, adding that he was looking forward to signing the legislation that would enable him to revoke Russia’s PNTR status.

Additionally, Mr Biden said the US was taking “further steps” to punish Russia, including banning the import of goods from “signature sectors” of Russia’s economy — including seafood, vodka, and diamonds — and banning exports of luxury goods to Russia from the US.

He added that the US would join the rest of the Group of Seven in seeking to deny Russia the ability to borrow funds from “leading multilateral institutions” such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, and in adding more names to the list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs and “increasing coordination” among G7 nations to “target and capture their ill gotten gains”

“You cannot pursue or the threatens the very foundations which he's doing the very foundations of international peace and stability, and then ask for financial help from the international community,” he said.

While Mr Biden described the measures announced Friday as the “latest steps” his administration and US allies were taking, he said they would not be the last to target Russia and Mr Putin.

“We're gonna hit Putin harder because the United States and our closest allies and partners are acting in unison,” he said, adding that the “totality” of sanctions levied against Russia is “crushing” the Russian economy.