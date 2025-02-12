Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bitcoin money launderer, who prosecutors connected to the 2016 Russian interference in the U.S. election, has been released by Donald Trump in exchange for American school teacher Marc Fogel.

Alexander Vinnik, 42, a Russian citizen, was charged in a 21-count superseding indictment in January 2017 and taken into custody in Greece. He was later extradited to the U.S.

He was accused of running digital currency exchange BTC-e and committing money laundering through the site.

Prosecutors previously alleged that Vinnik may also have laundered money for Russian nation-state hackers, including the group Fancy Bear – which was found to have interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Prosecutors said that Vinnik ran the exchange where funds were used to finance the break in of top Democrats. He was not charged with election interference.

Fancy Bear appeared to have laundered cryptocurrency through BTC-e, according to an investigation by digital forensics company Elliptic and the BBC.

On Tuesday evening, Fogel, who had been held in Russian prison for three years on drug related charges, returned to the U.S. After touching down he hailed the president as a “hero” and said he would be “forever indebted to him.”

The school teacher was arrested in August 2021, after he was caught traveling with 11 grams of medically prescribed marijuana, according to his family and friends. Eight grams of hash oil was reportedly also found in his luggage.

He was later sentenced to 14 years in prison in Russia in June 2022.

In a statement prior to his arrival back in the U.S., the Fogel family also praised Trump’s “unwavering leadership.” “We are beyond grateful, relieved, and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband, and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home.

“This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal.”

More follows ...