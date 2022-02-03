US officials claim Russia prepared false flag to justify invading Ukraine

US officials believe the Russian government has taken steps to stage a “false flag” attack against Russian troops by ersatz Ukrainian adversaries and prepare propaganda videos showing Russian casualties, according to multiple reports.

The alleged preparations to fabricate a pretext for invading Ukraine include producing fake video evidence of atrocities supposedly being committed against Russian-speaking Ukrainians in eastern regions of the country where Russia has been supporting separatist movements.

According to Axios, US officials said Russian forces typically begin planning for such propaganda operations “several weeks before a military invasion,” just as they did before the 2014 invasion of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

"As part of its plans, Russia is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations, by accusing Ukraine of preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine,” an official said.

More follows...