AP News Digest 3 a.m.

TOP STORIES

——————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces appeared to make progress from the northeast in their slow fight toward Ukraine’s capital, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege with shelling so heavy that residents of one city were unable to bury the growing number of dead.. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS — A remarkably unified Congress is out front on foreign policy, pressuring President Joe Biden to go further and faster with a U.S. response to the war in Ukraine. Now lawmakers are urging the president to send Polish fighter planes to Ukraine — reconsidering the Defense Department’s rejection of a plan the military worried was too risky. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 900 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES-TRAFFICKING — As millions of women and children flee across Ukraine’s borders in the face of Russian aggression, concerns are growing over how to protect the most vulnerable refugees from being targeted by human traffickers or becoming victims of other forms of exploitation. By Stephen McGrath. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

CONGRESS-DEMOCRATS — Top Democrats are pleading for President Biden to act alone on some of the party’s core legislative priorities. The Democrats view executive action as their best hope of delivering on their promises and energizing liberal voters. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 780 words, photo.

EGYPT-VANISHING-GREEN-SPACES — Massive road construction projects have erased some of the oldest remaining green spaces in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. Activists estimate that in one neighborhood alone, some 100 acres — or the equivalent of 73 football fields — of parks and trees have been lost as the government tries to ease traffic on Cairo’s congested roads. By Amir Hussein Radjy. SENT: 970 words, photos.

————————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BIOLOGICAL LABS — The Kremlin is spreading conspiracy theories about U.S. bioweapon research in Ukraine in what analysts and officials say is an effort to justify its invasion. The claims have gained a foothold in the U.S., where they are uniting COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, QAnon adherents and some supporters of ex-President Donald Trump. By David Klepper and Angelo Fichera. SENT: 880 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EUROPE-REFUGEES-EXPLAINER — In the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, around 2.5 million people have fled — the great majority of them to European Union countries. More than half have entered Poland while hundreds of thousands more are seeking refuge, mostly in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. SENT: By Lorne Cook. 590 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MATERNITY HOSPITAL — Images of the desperate mothers and medical workers from the stricken Children’s and Women’s Health hospital in the city of Mariupol shocked the world, as the bombing took Russia’s war against Ukraine to a sickening new level. SENT: 550 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DAY IN PHOTOS — Day 16: New life arrives; residents flee or hide. SENT: 440 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEPLOYMENT — U.S. soldiers continued to deploy to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 280 words.

—————————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK — On the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, people are shedding their masks and getting back to normal as COVID-19 deaths and cases plummet. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the U.S. have plunged 80% in the last six weeks across the U.S. since a mid-January pandemic peak down to the lowest levels since July 2021, according to CDC data. People are headed back to gyms, bars and restaurants and even crowded concerts — things that seemed too risky just last month. By Gillian Flaccus, Christopher Weber and Terry Tang. SENT: 1,290 words, photos. With AP WAS THERE-PANDEMIC DECLARATION — A look back at the surreal first day of the pandemic. SENT: 2,540 words, photos.

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————-

AFI AWARDS LUNCHEON — From Cooper to Spielberg, stars turn out for AFI Awards. SENT: 440 words, photos.

IDITAROD — Iditarod leader declines gourmet meal to keep mushing. SENT: 570 words, photo.

SPRING-FORWARD — It’s time to ‘spring forward’ this weekend in most of the U.S. SENT: 240 words, photo.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

ELECTION 2022-TRUMP-SOUTH CAROLINA — Two Republicans representing neighboring congressional districts in South Carolina are unlikely players in the fierce debate over the future of their party. Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice are both facing spirited primary challenges from rivals backed by Donald Trump, who will hold a rally Saturday in Florence, South Carolina. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 720 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after 7 p.m. Trump speech.

ELECTION-2022-CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR — Six months after winning a recall election that could have ousted him from office, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is in an enviable position as he revs up a reelection campaign that could give him a second four-year term. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CAR CRASH-RESTAURANT CAFÉ — An SUV crashes into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Washington, D.C., killing one woman and injuring seven others, four of them critically. SENT: 220 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-MISSOURI — For all their angst about the possibility of former Gov. Eric Greitens winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri, GOP leaders haven’t coalesced behind an alternative. SENT: 1,110 words, photo.

NATION’S CAPITAL-CHERRY BLOSSOMS — The National Cherry Blossom Festival is returning with all its pageantry, hailed by organizers as the unofficial start of Washington’s re-emergence from the two years of pandemic lockdown. SENT: 670 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

FLORIDA-DISNEY-FEUD — Walt Disney Co. is suspending its political donations in Florida after the company’s CEO received huge blowback for not using Disney’s vast influence in the state to try to quash a recently passed Republican bill that would prevent teachers from instructing early grades on LGBTQ issues. SENT: 610 words, photos.

POLICE-SHOOTING-MA'KHIA-BRYANT — The Columbus police officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant last year has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, Ohio prosecutors announce. SENT: 600 words, photo.

CLARENCE-THOMAS-UTAH — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he’s concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution’s credibility, speaking Friday in Utah at an event hosted by former Republican U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation. SENT: 590 words, photo.

GUN-RIGHTS-GEORGIA — Republicans pushed a bill through the Georgia House that would abolish the requirement for a background check and license to carry a handgun in public — moving a step closer to the “constitutional carry” that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have promised to deliver in an election year. SENT: 740 words.

BODY-IN-BATHTUB — A 23-year-old man killed his 73-year-old lover, tried to make it look like a suicide, poured cement over his body in a bathtub and planned to fraudulently take ownership of his car and home in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive, gated communities, police said in court documents. SENT: 510 words.

CADETS-FENTANYL-OVERDOSES — The U.S. Military Academy said Friday that cadets from that institution were involved in a situation in which six people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida vacation home during Spring Break. SENT: 320 words.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

EL SALVADOR-MASSACRE — A court in El Salvador has ordered the capture of former President Alfredo Cristiani in relation to the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests and two others by soldiers. SENT: 410 words, photo.

NICARAGUA-CRACKDOWN — A judge in Nicaragua convicted Cristiana Chamorro, a journalist, potential presidential contender and daughter of former President Violeta Chamorro, of money laundering and other crimes. SENT: 270 words, photo.

——————

SPORTS

——————

BKN—JAZZ-SPURS — Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102. Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons. The milestone came in Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for. Popovich has won five NBA championships, 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history. SENT: 985 words, photos.

BKN--WIZARDS-LAKERS — LeBron James scored 50 points for the 15th time in his career and helped rally the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half to a 122-109 victory over the Washington Wizards. He became the oldest player to have multiple 50-point games in a season. It is the second straight home game during which James has scored at least 50 and the third time he has done it with the Lakers. He had a season-high 56 in a win over Golden State last Saturday. He also had six rebounds and moved past Dikembe Mutombo into 12th place on the NBA’s career defensive rebounds list with 8,553. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 790 words, photos.

—————————————-

