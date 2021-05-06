US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned Moscow that Washington will “respond” to any acts of aggression or recklessness carried out by the Russian government.

Speaking during a meeting of G7 ministers in London, America’s top diplomat attacked Vladimir Putin’s administration over its treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and interference in US presidential elections.

Mr Blinken also spoke out against what he said was Russia’s “cyber intrusion” during the hacking of the US tech company SolarWinds last year.

“What President Biden has said very clearly and repeatedly is, if Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, as it did with the Solar Winds cyber intrusion, as it did with interference in our elections, as it did with what it has done to Mr Navalny, then we will respond,” he told the BBC.

Mr Blinken visits Russia’s neighbour, Ukraine, on Thursday amid heightened tensions along the two countries’ border.

Moscow, which claims its soldiers are not on the ground in eastern Ukraine, caused fears to soar this year by conducting massive military exercises near the border with Ukraine. Russia said late last month that it has pulled the forces back to their bases, but Kyiv saw the drills as ominous.

The US secretary of state said his trip to the country would show America’s “unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

He added that Joe Biden planned to visit Ukraine in the future and that the US was actively looking to increase security assistance to the country.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 5 May 2021 Russian MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation over the Cathedral Square of the Kremlin in Moscow during a flypast rehearsal for the WWII Victory Parade AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 4 May 2021 An elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on Monday, leaving at least 23 people dead and dozens injured as a train came plunging down, authorities said AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 3 May 2021 Lightning bolts strike buildings during a thunderstorm in Bangkok AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 May 2021 Samaritan worshippers arrive to take part in a Passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 May 2021 A Gilet Jaune, or yellow vest, protestor stands in front of a burning barricade holding his hand up with an inscription calling for President Macron to resign as May Day Protest turn violent near Place de la Republique in Paris, France Getty World news in pictures 30 April 2021 A demonstrator from the Rio de Paz human rights activist group digs a symbolic grave in front of rows of bags symbolising bodybags on Copacabana beach, during a protest against the Brazilian governments handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro AFP via Getty World news in pictures 29 April 2021 An aerial picture shows dead carp fish flushed to the shores of al-Qaraoun reservoir in Lebanon’s Western Beqaa District in the country’s east. Tonnes of fish have washed up dead on the shoreline of the highly polluted artificial reservoir in eastern Lebanon in recent days AFP via Getty World news in pictures 28 April 2021 Health workers wearing PPE attends to coronavirus patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care centre in New Delhi AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 April 2021 The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Reuters World news in pictures 26 April 2021 Balinese people lay wreaths with names of the crew on board the sunk Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia EPA World news in pictures 25 April 2021 An Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshipper walks around the Edicule, the place believed to be where Jesus Christ was buried, during Palm Sunday celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem AFP via Getty World news in pictures 24 April 2021 Fans of Wuhan Three Towns FC cheer for their team during the 1st round match Wuhan Three Towns FC and Beijing Institute of Technology FC during Chinese Football League One in Wuhan, China Getty World news in pictures 23 April 2021 A girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions ease around the country, in Jerusalem Reuters World news in pictures 22 April 2021 People walk through the art work 'THE SPIRITS OF THE PUMPKINS DESCENDED INTO THE HEAVENS' by Yayoi Kusama, during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition of the Japanese artist at the Martin Gropius Bau museum in Berlin, Germany AP World news in pictures 21 April 2021 Hungary's Sara Peter competes in the Women's floor qualifications during European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 20 April 2021 South Korea university students gets their heads shaved during a protest against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, in front of the Japanese embassy, in Seoul Reuters World news in pictures 19 April 2021 A spectator wearing a football jersey of Argentina's forward Lionel Messi attends the ATP Barcelona Open tennis tournament singles match between Japan's Kei Nishikori and Argentina's Guido Pella at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 18 April 2021 People raise their fist during a demonstration near the George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 April 2021 Security personnel stand guard outside a polling station during the 5th phase of West Bengal's state legislative assembly elections in Kolkata AFP via Getty World news in pictures 16 April 2021 Palestinians take part in the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, in Jerusalem's Old City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 April 2021 A firefighter inspects the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq Reuters World news in pictures 14 April 2021 This picture shows the 100 days countdown till the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on the illuminated Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo on April 14, 2021 AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 13 April 2021 This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source shows Buddhist monks gesturing while taking part in a demonstration with protesters against the military coup in Mandalay during the Myanmar New Year festival of Thingyan AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 April 2021 An Indian holi man during the Kumbh Mela royal bath (Sacred Hindu Pilgrimage) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India. Thousands of pilgrims are gathering and taking holy dip in Kumbh Mela that is a mass Hindu pilgrimage which occurs after every twelve years and rotates among four locations EPA World news in pictures 11 April 2021 Nasa released images of of sand dunes on Mars captured using ‘infrared reflections’ NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU) World news in pictures 10 April 2021 People watch devotees pulling a chariot in Biska Jatra Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal AP World news in pictures 9 April 2021 Maintenance workers clean the monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Moscow on April 9, 2021. - Sixty years ago Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space, marking it a new chapter in the history of space exploration. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 8 April 2021 Protesters hold a banner and burning red flares during a demonstration of called by unions of healthcare and social workers in support of their sector and to demand a bonus in their pay in Paris AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 7 April 2021 Protesters laying on the street near the Election Commission office in Kolkata during a demonstration demanding the halt of the ongoing state legislative election and campaign rallies amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 April 2021 Voters stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal state elections in Baruipur, South 24 Pargana district, India AP World news in pictures 5 April 2021 The Statue of Christ appears behind clouds from the Sao Jorge Castle in Lisbon as the Portuguese government eased coronavirus restrictions AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 4 April 2021 Christian worshippers light candles during an Easter service in Yerevan, the Armenian capital AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 April 2021 Anti-coup protesters hold improvised weapons during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military Junta continued a brutal crackdown on a nationwide civil disobedience movement in which thousands of people have turned out in continued defiance of live ammunition Getty World news in pictures 2 April 2021 A rescue works at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan Reuters World news in pictures 1 April 2021 Man flashes three-finger salute next to burning tires during a protest against the military c REUTERS World news in pictures 31 March 2021 Mannequins wrapped in barrier tape stand in front of Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate as part of German artist Dennis Josef Meseg’s Corona Memorial called “It is Like it is” AFP via Getty World news in pictures 30 March 2021 A ship heads down the Suez Canal, in Ismalia, Egypt EPA World news in pictures 29 March 2021 Flocks of flamingos are pictured in a pond in Navi Mumbai AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 28 March 2021 Anti-coup protesters use slingshots and pelt stones towards approaching security forces on March 28, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's military Junta continued a brutal crackdown on a nationwide civil disobedience movement in which thousands of people have turned out in continued defiance of live ammunition. Getty World news in pictures 27 March 2021 The mother of Aung Zay Min, 20, who was shot and killed in the night by security forces, mourns over his body at his funeral in Dala township in Yangon, Myanmar Getty World news in pictures 26 March 2021 Farmers play cricket on a deserted highway road during a 12-hour strike, as part of protests against farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India Reuters World news in pictures 25 March 2021 China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show in Beijing Reuters World news in pictures 24 March 2021 A man rows a boat against the setting sun at the Dal Lake after a downpour in Srinagar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 March 2021 Hindu devotees dance as colored powder is thrown at them at Ladali, or Radha temple, at the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of Hindu God Krishna, during Lathmar holi, in Barsana, India AP World news in pictures 22 March 2021 Campaign for Uyghurs Executive Director Rushan Abbas holds a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas who is currently imprisoned in a camp during a rally in New York AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 March 2021 Damage at a hospital after a government bombing in the rebel-held town of Atareb in northwestern Syria Reuters World news in pictures 20 March 2021 A helicopter flies close to a volcanic eruption which has begun in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland Getty Images World news in pictures 19 March 2021 U.S. President Joe Biden stumbles on steps departs on travel to Atlanta, Georgia at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland REUTERS World news in pictures 18 March 2021 A sculpture by artist Jacques Tilly with the slogan '11 years of relentless investigation of the abuse cases!' is seen in front of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, western Germany, on March 18, 2021, as a long-awaited report was published on sexual violence allegedly committed by clergy and laymen in Germany's top diocese. - The independent study on the Cologne diocese commissioned by the Roman Catholic Church found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 March 2021 The stupa of the Buddhist temple Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is illuminated in green to mark St. Patrick's Day in Bangkok AFP/Getty

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Mr Blinken said that Russia had left significant numbers of troops and equipment near Ukraine's border despite announcing a withdrawal last month.

“In terms of the threat, it remains. Russia has pulled back some forces but significant forces remain at Ukraine's border,” he said. “Russia has the capacity on fairly short notice to take aggressive action if it so chooses.”