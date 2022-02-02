US deploying 3,000 troops to Europe to bolster Nato and deter Russia

President Joe Biden has reportedly directed Defence Department officials to deploy 2,000 US troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to positions in Poland and Germany, and to reposition a 1,000-person brigade quartered in Germany to Romania.

The troop movements — first reported by the Wall Street Journal — are meant to bolster Nato’s eastern flank and deter a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Last week, Mr Biden also gave roughly 8,500 soldiers orders to make ready for possibly deployment to reinforce Nato allies.

Those forces remain on standby, and Pentagon officials who spoke to the Journal reportedly said other parts of the longstanding US military presence in Europe are expected to be repositioned strategically in hopes of making Russian President Vladimir Putin think twice before moving any of the more than 100,000 soldiers he has massed on his western border into Ukrainian territory.

More follows...