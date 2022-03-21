Russian foreign ministry summons US ambassador to warn Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties

‘The unacceptable statements put relations between Russia and US at breaking point’

Megan Sheets
Monday 21 March 2022 14:41
(Independent)

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.

Reuters reported the warning to US Ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.

Oliver Carroll, a correspondent for The Economist, backed up the report on Twitter, writing: “Russia has handed US ambassador Sullivan a note of protest about Biden’s ‘murderous dictator’ and ‘pure thug’ assessment of Putin.”

“The unacceptable statements put relations between Russia and US at breaking point,” the note was quoted as saying.

More follows…

