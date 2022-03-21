Russian foreign ministry summons US ambassador to warn Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties
‘The unacceptable statements put relations between Russia and US at breaking point’
The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.
Reuters reported the warning to US Ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.
Oliver Carroll, a correspondent for The Economist, backed up the report on Twitter, writing: “Russia has handed US ambassador Sullivan a note of protest about Biden’s ‘murderous dictator’ and ‘pure thug’ assessment of Putin.”
“The unacceptable statements put relations between Russia and US at breaking point,” the note was quoted as saying.
More follows…
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies