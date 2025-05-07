Salt Lake City issues new Pride flag to get around Utah ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Salt Lake City Council has adopted three new Pride flags to circumvent Utah’s ban on flying such flags at public schools, universities and government buildings.

Council members approved the measure via ordinance during a formal meeting on Tuesday.

The three new city flags include: The Sego Celebration Flag, representing Juneteenth, the Sego Belonging Flag, representing LGBT+ residents and the Sego Visibility Flag, representing transgender rights.

The sego lily, the city’s most recognized emblem, is in the upper corner of the designs.

The flags were chosen because versions of them had already been displayed at City Hall. They’ll fly alongside the Utah and American flags.

“Our City flags are powerful symbols representing Salt Lake City’s values,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, a Democrat. “I want all Salt Lakers to look up at these flags and be reminded that we value diversity, equity and inclusion—leaving no doubt that we are united as a city and people, moving forward together.”

open image in gallery The Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Lawmakers had passed legislation narrowing the types of flags that can be displayed on government property ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Earlier this year, Utah state lawmakers passed House Bill 77, legislation that narrowed the types of flags that can be displayed on government property, leading the council members to adopt the proposal.

“Like other civic symbols, these flags reflect our shared humanity and the values that help everyone feel they belong—no matter their background, orientation or beliefs,” said Salt Lake City Council Chair Chris Wharton.

“While the state has restricted which flags public buildings can fly, I’m glad we can still uphold our community’s values within the law.”

In a statement on House Bill 77’s passage, the American Civil Liberties Union said in opposition: “This isn’t about flags but about othering and erasing LGBTQ+ people from public life... Today, it’s Pride flags. Tomorrow, it very well could be broader restrictions on speech, education, or expression for even more Utahns.”

The state law was expected to go into effect Wednesday. If violated, officials can impose a $500 fine per day on state or local government buildings that fly unauthorized banners. Authorized flags include the state flag and military flag. There is a short list of exceptions.