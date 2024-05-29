Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he would not recuse himself from upcoming cases involving January 6 rioters and Donald Trump amid controversy over his political ideology.

In a letter to more than 30 congressional members, Justice Alito said he will not recuse himself from participating in the cases Trump v US which will determine if Donald Trump has criminal immunity and Fischer v US which will decide if January 6 rioters were correctly charged with a specific crime.

His response comes after a New York Times report revealed Justice Alito and his wife flew an upside-down American flag at their Virginia home after the 2020 presidential election – a symbol used by election deniers. Another Washington Post article revealed the Alitos flew “An Appeal to Heaven” flag at their vacation home –a symbol carried on January 6.

Justice Alito blamed his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, for the incident and doubled down on that in his letter.

“My wife is fond of flying flags. I am not,” Justice Alito wrote. “She was solely responsible for having flagpoles put up at our residence and our vacation home and has flown a wide variety of flags over the years.”

Citing the non-binding Supreme Court code of ethics, Justice Alito argued he was not required to disqualify himself because “this event does not meet the applicable standard for recusal.”

