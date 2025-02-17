Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A San Francisco archbishop has dished out relationship advice to Elon Musk just days before MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair announced Musk was the estranged father of her five-month-old child.

Ultraconservative archbishop Salvatore J Cordileone chimed in to berate the father of 12, now an alleged father of 13, on his relationship choices in an X post featuring the tech billionaire hugging his four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, Lil X.

He responded to the post, captioned with a line Musk spouted in 2023 : "Of anything in my life, I would say kids by far make me the happiest, by stating: “This is lovely. But marry first and love your babies' mom too.”

The clergyman, shunted the billionaire’s romantic endeavors while praising him for his DOGE efforts in the X thread.

“We can thank him for his public service and still remind ourselves that marriage matters”, Cordileone added .

The church leader, who has been a vocal defender of catholic beliefs against same-sex marriage and abortion, amassed nearly 750K views for the pithy jibe on February 8.

In June 2024, the archbishop announced he would not embrace the Vatican’s approval to bless same-sex couples, as per The Bay Area Reporter .

But in an act of defiance against the acceptance, he pushed for the establishment of Proposition 8, a 2008 state ballot that sought to ban same-sex marriage in California, and fundraised $1.5 million from wealthy donors to fund the measure, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

open image in gallery Ashley St Clair, 26, announced that Musk was the estranged father of her baby and revealed she was forced to keep the child a secret to protect the billionaire ( @stclairashley/X )

Musk has been purging government departments and allegedly scraping through sensitive data in an effort to cut government spending, with Trump’s blessing, according to most reports.

Last week, DOGE announced it had terminated nearly $1bn in US Department of Education contracts, in an X post, and the tech geniuses have since launched a website flouting their latest work for Trump.

However, developments involving DOGE took a backseat at the weekend, when St Clair, 26, claimed she had given birth to Musk’s 13th child in October but was forced to keep it a “secret forever” by removing Musk from the birth certificate to protect the Tesla moguls’ privacy.

Musk, 53, and already the father to 12 with three women, reportedly “slid into her DMs” on X, according to a The New York Post interview.