House Republicans launched accusations at four mayors of “sanctuary cities” during a contentious hearing, accusing them of treason, violating federal laws and having “blood” on their hands, with one representative claiming she would recommend the Department of Justice bring a criminal investigation against them.

Mayors Eric Adams of New York City, Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Mike Johnston of Denver faced hours of aggressive questioning Wednesday from members of the House Oversight Committee in a reality television-like showdown.

The hearing on “sanctuary city” leadership arrives as President Donald Trump attempts to carry out his aggressive mass deportation plan and threatens to withhold federal funding from cities he believes are impeding on his ability to do so.

With metaphorical guns ablazing, Republicans asserted that the mayors were making their cities more unsafe by adopting policies that protect undocumented immigrants with violent criminal records.

“I do not think you guys are bad people, but I think you are ideologically misled, which is why, unfortunately, based on your responses, I am going to be criminally referring you to the Department of Justice for investigation,” Representative Anna Paulina Luna stated while holding up papers.

open image in gallery New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts during a break in a House Oversight Committee. Moments of the hearing were wild as representatives launched attacks at the mayors ( Getty Images )

Criminal recommendations from Congress are non-binding and informal.

It’s unclear if Luna has made the request after the hearing.

The mayors asserted they have not violated federal law by adopting policies that limit – but not prevent – cities from offering full assistance to federal immigration agents. Over and over again, the mayors asserted that they’ve complied with federal and state law enforcement when applicable.

The group defended their policies under scrutiny, which include housing and feeding migrants, as methods that make their cities safer and more welcoming. Wu pointed to Boston’s record-low crime rate as an example.

open image in gallery Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (right) and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (left) testify. Republicans asserted that the mayors were making their cities more unsafe by adopting policies that protect undocumented immigrants with violent criminal records ( Getty Images )

But Republicans still peddled the false narrative that Trump touted throughout his campaign – that most undocumented immigrants are dangerous and need to be deported.

George Representative and long-time Trump backer Marjorie Taylor Greene indirectly accused them of “treason” by reminding the mayors that giving “aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States” is considered treasonous.

In another heated moment, South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace accused the mayors of having “blood on your hands” for their policies and questioned if they loved undocumented immigrants more than the cities’ residents.

After being displeased with some of Johnson’s answers, Mace told the Chicago mayor his response was the reason he had a low approval rating.

open image in gallery Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston, brought her one month old baby along as she testified to the House Oversight Committee. She described how the city’s crime rate has hit a record low ( Getty Images )

The mayors pushed back on assertions that they had ignored their respective residents’ health and safety by making their cities welcoming to immigrants. Several reminded Republicans that the reason they had to accommodate for the influx of migrants was because Republican governors had bussed people at the border to their cities.

In a moment of visible frustration, Wu told Arizona Republican Paul Gosar that Congress had a responsibility to pass meaningful legislation.

“The false narrative is that immigrants in general are criminals or that immigrants in general cause all sorts of dangerous and harm,” Wu said. “That is actually what is undermining safety in our communities. If you wanted to make us safe, pass gun reform, stop cutting Medicaid, stop cutting cancer research, stop cutting funds for veterans, that is what will make our cities safe.”

Noticeably, Adams – who recently cozied up to the Trump administration and saw a criminal indictment against him dropped – faced the least pushback from Republicans.

However, some Democrats picked up the slack and questioned Adams about his relationship with the Trump administration and whether or not he engaged in a quid-pro-quo with Justice Department officials to drop his charges in exchange for his help carrying out Trump’s immigration plan.

Much like other House Oversight Committee hearings, Wednesday’s was filled with heated moments and snappy one-liners that will likely circulate social media. But the group seemingly failed to come to a consensus on how cities should best align themselves to assist Trump’s mass deportation plan while also keeping their residents safe – mostly because they could not agree on facts.

One of those one-liners was delivered by Republican chair James Comer when he falsely claimed, “I don’t think anyone’s calling for mass deportation.”

His comments came less than 24 hours after Trump addressed Congress saying: “I have sent Congress a detailed funding request laying out exactly how we will eliminate these threats, protect our Homeland, and complete the largest deportation operation in American history, larger even than current record holder President Dwight D. Eisenhower — a moderate man but someone who believed very strongly in borders.”