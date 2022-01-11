Sarah Palin claims AOC is ‘obsessed with sex’ in bizarre Fox interview on feminism

Sarah Palin has claimed that New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is obsessed with sex in a bizarre Fox News interview on feminism.

On 31 December, former Trump campaign advisor and Newsmax host Steve Cortes tweeted an image of Ms Ocasio-Cortez on holiday in Florida with her boyfriend, writing: “If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL.”

“Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals,” he added.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos,” the progressive Congresswoman responded.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, and LGBT+ people in general,” she added. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

This prompted the former Republican governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential nominee to claim on Fox News that Ms Ocasio-Cortez is “obsessed” with sex.

“It amazes me though, [Ms Ocasio-Cortez] and other liberals – socialists, even – their ability to deflect from what the issues truly are,” Ms Palin said. “And [to] hear her obsession [with], or at least suggestion of, always gender, and sex even.”

“Look how the liberals ... want to pound that into the public’s head – advertising who is attracted to who. What people do in… the privacy of their own bedrooms,” Ms Palin added.

“All those things that have to do with privacy and sex – the liberals, not the conservatives, are the ones who pound, pound, pound after that. And obviously, it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable,” she claimed.

Ms Palin didn’t say what Ms Ocasio-Cortez was dodging accountability for, but conservatives took the chance to claim that she was a hypocrite for dining maskless outside in Florida, where there is no mask mandate.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez’ office announced on Sunday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” a statement from her office said. “The Congresswoman received her booster this fall and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow CDC guidelines.”

Twitter users were quick to criticize Ms Palin for her comments.

“The party of misogyny using rapey language isn’t creepy at all,” Victoria Brownworth wrote.

“Looks like sex will be on the chopping block if there is a fascist takeover,” another Twitter user quipped.

“Fox Spews is really scraping the bottom of the barrel, huh?” a third said.

“Republicans are so obsessed with sex that they want to be able to tell you who you can and can’t f**k,” Twitter user Lilian added.

“The biggest mistake John McCain has ever made was choosing her for VP,” another account holder said. “That was pretty much the beginning of the MAGA movement without the name.”