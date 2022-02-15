Jurors have determined that The New York Times is “not liable” following Sarah Palin’s claims of defamation against the newspaper after two days of deliberations in a high-profile libel case.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff already indicated he intends to dismiss the former Alaska governor’s complaint, after determining that Ms Palin’s legal team failed to show that the newspaper’s 2017 editorial and the editor at the centre of the case was published with actual malice.

