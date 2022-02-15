Jury finds The New York Times ‘not liable’ in Sarah Palin’s defamation case against newspaper
Jurors have determined that The New York Times is “not liable” following Sarah Palin’s claims of defamation against the newspaper after two days of deliberations in a high-profile libel case.
US District Judge Jed Rakoff already indicated he intends to dismiss the former Alaska governor’s complaint, after determining that Ms Palin’s legal team failed to show that the newspaper’s 2017 editorial and the editor at the centre of the case was published with actual malice.
This is a developing story...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies