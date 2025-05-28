Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, praised President Donald Trump as she waited for her father to be released from a Florida prison.

“It’s all God and President Trump,” she told the press on Wednesday night.

The Chrisleys, best known for their Chrisley Knows Best TV show, were serving prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion.

They were convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 12 years (Todd) and seven years (Julie). The White House confirmed the couple’s full pardons on Tuesday.

“They didn’t believe it, it literally came out of nowhere,” Savannah said of her parents.

She said she was in a grocery store when she received a call from the president, and that she told her parents the news.

“It was amazing, my mom was in tears,” she said.

“I didn't have to do anything, other than stand firm in my beliefs and convictions and fight for my parents and fight for what was right,” she added.

Savannah said the process had been “absolutely insane.”

open image in gallery Savannah Chrisley spoke to the press following the pardons of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley ( AP )

“I'm just so grateful that I'm gonna leave here with my dad,” she added. “My brother Grayson is there to pick up my mom, so he's waiting. President Trump signed the pardons, I think, at around 3 p.m. this afternoon, and it's all due to President Trump, Alice Johnson, Ed Martin, all of them, they have truly just shown up, and they've looked at this case with a fine tooth comb, and they've seen the corruption.”

“And for many people that may not understand why this pardon is happening, there were Fourth Amendment violations,” she claimed.

Savannah went on to say that her father’s face had been placed on a “dart board.”

open image in gallery Savannah Chrisley expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump after the pardon of her parents ( AP )

“I got here at well, I think it was 2 a.m. last night, and I have not gone to sleep,” she said. “I did not bring any clothes with me. I did not bring a toothbrush with me. I brought absolutely nothing with me, because I'm just a daughter who wants to take my dad home with me. “

“I was walking into the grocery store when I got the call from the president, and I was just in such shock and in such awe that the president himself called me and took the time to let me know that my family was coming back together,” said Savannah. “I will forever be grateful that we have an administration that is reuniting families.”

open image in gallery Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Trump after being sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison ( 2017 Invision )

The daughter added that her parents have been “behind walls for two and a half years, and they thought they were going to be here for 12 and seven years. So I think it's going to there's going to be some PTSD.”

“There's going to be just the way that this system has been run is ... not one that takes individuals' mental health ... into account. So it's going to be a journey. But honestly, with God on our side and with the support system that we have, I have a feeling that God is going to repay us tenfold,” she said.

Todd Chrisley, 57, has been incarcerated at a minimum security prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie Chrisley, 52, has been imprisoned at a Lexington, Kentucky, facility.

Chrisley Knows Best showed a close family with a luxurious lifestyle. At the couple’s trial in 2022, prosecutors argued that the couple spent large amounts of money on expensive cars, designer clothes, properties, and travel after taking out fraudulent bank loans to the tune of millions of dollars and shielding their income from tax authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

More follows...