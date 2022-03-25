Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough railed against conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for her texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows where the pair discussed trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

It comes as The Washington Post and CBS News reported that Ms Thomas, a prominent conservative activist, sent a flurry of texts urging Mr Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Co-host Willie Geist called it “quack stuff,” and particularly when Ms Thomas suggested that attorney Sidney Powell, whom he called “the lead quack,” spearhead efforts to overturn the election.

“I must say, spending a good deal of my adult life in the conservative community in Washington, DC, this is one of the most disturbing things I’ve read,” Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, said, including during Donald Trump’s presidency and afterward.

“Ginni Thomas on her own, on her own has been a pillar of Washington, DC’s conservative community,” he said. “She’s revered, she’s celebrated. The who’s who of Washington, DC looks upon this woman as a leader of the conservative movement. It tells you how deeply corrupted and intellectually flawed that movement became through the Trump years.”

Scarborough said she was an apologist for the Republican establishment when he knew her.

“Ginni Thomas is a representative of where the Republican Party has gone over the past 25, 30 years,” he said.

He excoriated texts wherein Mr Meadows invoked God and Jesus Christ, such as saying “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

Scarborough said: “He summons the name of Jesus Christ for his help in overturning American democracy.

“Now, you can call it what you want to call it. But if you’re trying to throw out a presidential election because you lost, that’s overthrowing American democracy. And he says he’ll make it the fight of his life, with the help of Jesus Christ to overturn American democracy?”

He added: “Think about the sickness of this.”